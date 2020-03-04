BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 140,096 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nike were worth $75,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $94.18.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

