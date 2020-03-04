BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 86,511 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 887,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,511 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $45,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.45.

Shares of MET opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

