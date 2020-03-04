BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 52,802 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,802 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.15% of Hershey worth $45,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,947 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $153.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hershey Co has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.