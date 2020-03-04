BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 343,966 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,966 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.56% of Hasbro worth $74,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Hasbro by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hasbro from to in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.47.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

