BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,247 shares during the period. Trimble accounts for approximately 0.6% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.84% of Trimble worth $87,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,695 shares of company stock worth $4,041,551. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

