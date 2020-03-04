BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,859 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $44,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Target by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,584,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,678 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 7,560,250.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,058,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,435 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Target by 113.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,714,000 after purchasing an additional 500,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

TGT opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

