BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.12% of NetEase worth $46,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Nomura upped their price objective on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $319.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $361.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

