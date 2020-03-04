BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 218,095 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540,443 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,095 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.2% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $178,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

ADBE opened at $348.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.19 and a 200-day moving average of $310.57. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

