Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 41,000 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Pitney Bowes worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

PBI opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $575.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.76 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 110.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

