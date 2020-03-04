Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados makes up about 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 901,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 95,540 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

