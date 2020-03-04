Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of IMPINJ worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in IMPINJ in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. BidaskClub downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of PI opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. IMPINJ Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61, a PEG ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. IMPINJ’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $295,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise Masters sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $37,839.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,849.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,827 shares of company stock worth $656,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

