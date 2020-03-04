BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,941.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 589.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,700,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -618.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.88 million. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

