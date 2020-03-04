Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.09% of Biogen worth $48,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Biogen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 38.4% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $315.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.85.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

