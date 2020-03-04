Better Capital PCC (LON:BCAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.18

Better Capital PCC Ltd (LON:BCAP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.18 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.18 ($0.57), with a volume of 1476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.18 ($0.57).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30.

Better Capital PCC Company Profile (LON:BCAP)

Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).

