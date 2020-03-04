Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) a €27.00 Price Target

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HFG. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.55 ($23.90).

HFG opened at €23.35 ($27.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hellofresh has a 52-week low of €7.88 ($9.16) and a 52-week high of €25.55 ($29.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -45.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.39.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

