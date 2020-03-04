Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €105.06 ($122.16).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Beiersdorf stock opened at €98.70 ($114.77) on Wednesday. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

