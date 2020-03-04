Be Heard Group (LON:BHRD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Be Heard Group PLC (LON:BHRD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00), with a volume of 1063849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79.

Be Heard Group Company Profile (LON:BHRD)

Be Heard Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides marketing services to business clients in various sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers digital media and analytics agency, digital marketing, analytics consultancy, and advertising agency services. The company was formerly known as Mithril Capital Plc and changed its name to Be Heard Group plc in November 2015.

