Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 410.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536,120 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.54% of Bausch Health Companies worth $57,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHC. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,337.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,124,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 266,143 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 168,125 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

NYSE BHC opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.