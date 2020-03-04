Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.82 ($75.38).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Basf stock opened at €54.31 ($63.15) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a fifty-two week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.52.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

