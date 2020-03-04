Base Resources (LON:BSE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 105128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 24.58 ($0.32).

Get Base Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.87.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.