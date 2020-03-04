Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,452 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of OneMain worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in OneMain by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.06. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.83 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,633,519 shares in the company, valued at $103,312,950.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

