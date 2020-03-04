Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,872 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.3305 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 130.69%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

