Barclays PLC Raises Stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in 51job by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after purchasing an additional 395,983 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of 51job by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,611,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,282,000 after buying an additional 326,740 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 627,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after buying an additional 176,371 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 327,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 30,292 shares during the period. 48.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job stock opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 51job in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

