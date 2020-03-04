Barclays PLC Raises Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Deluxe worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

DLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.62. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

