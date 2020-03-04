Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $626,577.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,324.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. First Analysis boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

