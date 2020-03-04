Barclays PLC Purchases Shares of 981,927 Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 981,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.90% of Golden Star Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSS. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 175,121 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,856 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Golden Star Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.98.

GSS stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

