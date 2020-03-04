Barclays PLC Purchases 77,833 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,833 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Cadence Bancorp worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Insiders acquired a total of 35,887 shares of company stock valued at $568,170 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

