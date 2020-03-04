Barclays PLC Purchases 5,642 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Stepan worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 200.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter worth $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCL. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

NYSE:SCL opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Stepan’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

