Barclays PLC Purchases 55,458 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

FMBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

