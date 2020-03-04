Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,456 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Financial Bancorp worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of FFBC opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.