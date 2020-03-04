Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Chart Industries worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.39. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.