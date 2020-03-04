Barclays PLC Has $3.89 Million Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Calavo Growers worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Calavo Growers by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

CVGW opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.56. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce John Lindeman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $213,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded Calavo Growers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

