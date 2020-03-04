Barclays PLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,323 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.49% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 927.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In related news, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $55,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 874,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,767,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 543,603 shares of company stock worth $2,440,099. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.