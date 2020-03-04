Barclays PLC Has $3.66 Million Position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in SPX Flow by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPX Flow in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $54,315.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,871 shares in the company, valued at $372,766.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLOW stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.09. SPX Flow Inc has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

