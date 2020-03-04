Barclays PLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 193.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 913,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of B2Gold worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in B2Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in B2Gold by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $313.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

