Barclays PLC Grows Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of PriceSmart worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PriceSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.97. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $600,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

