Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of The GEO Group worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $586,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 34.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 165,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The GEO Group Inc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 265,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $4,495,468.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,115,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,042,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,365,060 shares in the company, valued at $38,243,020.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

