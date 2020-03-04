Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 51,969 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 319,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. Bancolombia SA has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.