Barclays PLC Buys 37,280 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Semtech by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. BWS Financial lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In related news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,615 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

