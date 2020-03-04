Barclays PLC Buys 35,418 Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Mack Cali Realty worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 127,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 61,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.22. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

