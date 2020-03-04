Barclays PLC Buys 2,826 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Northwest Natural worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

