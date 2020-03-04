Barclays PLC Buys 24,832 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,980 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.50. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $430,913.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

