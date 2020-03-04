Barclays PLC Buys 13,362 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4,774.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 449,456 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 590.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after acquiring an additional 320,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after acquiring an additional 173,894 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SPX by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,006 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPX by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 62,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

SPXC stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. SPX Corp has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.75 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

