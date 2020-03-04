Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 180.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 124,701 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.48. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $879,275.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

