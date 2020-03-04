Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 212.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.90. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

UGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Santander raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

