Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Petmed Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Petmed Express by 1,619.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 677,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 638,103 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 11.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 60.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 101,794 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the third quarter worth about $2,746,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

PETS opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Petmed Express Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $532.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Petmed Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,736.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PETS shares. BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

