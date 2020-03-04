Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Separately, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

