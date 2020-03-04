Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Athene by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

