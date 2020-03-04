Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.07% of Accuray as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Accuray by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,058,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 186,917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 822,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 83,054 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 593,349 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

ARAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ARAY opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.