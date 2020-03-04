Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $187,000 Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Flex by 19.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 260,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 874,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of Flex stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In related news, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,313.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,281 shares in the company, valued at $14,217,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.